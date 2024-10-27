There is a major contrast in home form of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as the Championship sides heads into November.

As it stands, Saturday’s 2-0 win against Stoke City mean the Blades remain unbeaten at Bramall Lane after winning five and drawing one of their league fixtures on home soil and that has provided the foundations for what has been a solid start in their bid for a return to the Premier League.

For Wednesday, they have claimed just two wins in six games at Hillsborough as Leeds United and Burnley collected a maximum return from their visits to S6 and QPR and Swansea City both secured a point.

No matter what results they have experienced on their home patch, both the Owls and the Blades have enjoyed remarkable displays of support throughout the opening months of the season - but how do their home attendances compare to their rivals across the Championship?

1 . Oxford United Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 11,439

2 . Blackburn Rovers Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 14,636

3 . Millwall Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,186

4 . QPR Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,373