Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United's average home attendances compared to Championship rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 27th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST

How do the attendances of both Sheffield clubs compare to their Championship rivals?

There is a major contrast in home form of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as the Championship sides heads into November.

As it stands, Saturday’s 2-0 win against Stoke City mean the Blades remain unbeaten at Bramall Lane after winning five and drawing one of their league fixtures on home soil and that has provided the foundations for what has been a solid start in their bid for a return to the Premier League.

For Wednesday, they have claimed just two wins in six games at Hillsborough as Leeds United and Burnley collected a maximum return from their visits to S6 and QPR and Swansea City both secured a point.

No matter what results they have experienced on their home patch, both the Owls and the Blades have enjoyed remarkable displays of support throughout the opening months of the season - but how do their home attendances compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 11,439

1. Oxford United

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 11,439 Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 14,636

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 14,636 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,186

3. Millwall

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,186 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,373

4. QPR

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,373 Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice