Dominic Iorfa strode off the bench to play a major part in Sheffield Wednesday’s comeback win at Portsmouth on Friday evening.

There were nervous moments in the first half of Sheffield Wednesday’s win at Portsmouth where you may have wondered whether their defence was about to evaporate - and with it a great deal of hope in one of the busiest fixtures flurries of the Championship calendar.

Dominic Iorfa, of the bench half an hour in at Fratton Park for the injured Akin Famewo, had twisted awkwardly and was for a moment on the ground in pain. For a good couple of minutes he clutched at the top of his leg and grimaced. And behind him in the away end, over 2,000 pairs of eyes rolled. The traditional Wednesday injury bevvy had arrived, right on cue, with the crunch of autumn leaves. Twas ever thus.

With Michael Ihiekwe out for an as yet unknown amount of time and with Famewo’s issue looking immediately problematic - Danny Röhl told reporters after the game he fears it could be a ‘big, big injury’ - a spell out for Iorfa would spell trouble for their numbers at the back.

As it happened, it was all a dream. Iorfa recovered and then some, completing the rest of the game in his first competitive outing of over an hour since UK beach holidays were still doing a trade. And what a performance it was.

Between them, Iorfa and Di’Shon Bernard were called to deal with 19 defensive aerials as Play Up Pompey became Pump Up Pompey. Between them, they won 17 of those battles. Bernard is a young defender by now nicely settled into the season and showing perhaps his most sustained run of form in Wednesday colours. On a night the likes of Barry Bannan, Yan Valery, Josh Windass and of course redemptive match-winner Michael Smith earned huge plaudits, it could well be argued that the real story of the evening was that of Iorfa.

He hadn’t played in over two months, since Leeds United rocked up to Hillsborough on August 23. For a footballer to be dropped into the momentum of a half-hour old Championship match having not done so for 63 days is some ask. There was a shaky moment or two in possession early doors, as was to be expected, but he shook it off to offer a behemoth of a performance on land and air.

A conversation with Owls boss Danny Röhl post-match revealed Iorfa had had to overcome personal disappointment on matchday. In waiting, waiting, waiting for his opportunity to jump back in to the season, the suggestion had been that he was to would line-up on the right of the back three as Valery took respite. A late switch in thinking saw Liam Palmer preferred instead.

“It was hard for him when I told him earlier in the day that he was not playing,” Röhl said. “I spoke with him and I had a bit of a different picture at the beginning of the week with him, but I know Dom needs rhythm. He took it as a man and his reaction was first class today, he did a great job for the team. You saw his speed, he was very strong with Dish and at the moment Dish is stepping up from the beginning of the season, he is playing at the highest level. It is fantastic, we need everyone.”

Disappointment overcome, the returnee won seven headers, made three interceptions, three clearances and completed 79% of his passes. He was a colossus.

With Famewo set for a stint out, the Owls’ three-pronged backline does look a little short in numbers heading into the next international break and is short of a naturally left-footed centre-half - though Max Lowe has deputised there at previous clubs. With Valery and Palmer able to slot in and with Bernard’s form in good order, Iorfa’s Pompey performance offers optimism they can get through. Wednesdayite fingers will be crossed his injury scare in that first half doesn’t bear out in reality.