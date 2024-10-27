Chris Wilder doubles down on Kieffer Moore view as Sheffield United men get welcome confidence boosts
Chris Wilder doubled down on his backing for Kieffer Moore after the Sheffield United striker’s welcome goal in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Stoke City. The Welsh international had gone nine games without scoring after opening his account in just his second appearance, with a tough couple of evenings at Leeds United and Middlesbrough in recent weeks.
But he was back on target against Stoke with a clever finish, diverting Alfie Gilchrist’s well-struck shot into the bottom corner to set the Blades on their way to a welcome win on an emotional afternoon which saw the club pay tribute to late favourite George Baldock, who tragically passed away earlier this month at his home in Greece.
Moore has led the line diligently without much falling for him in recent weeks and Wilder said: “His form's been good. He's a team player. We're happy for him to score but his form's been OK. He's playing in a team that's got 24 points from 12 games.”
Asked if Moore and Tyrese Campbell - who scored his first in United colours after arriving at Bramall Lane in the summer following the expiry of his Stoke deal - needed a goal, Wilder replied: “Of course they did. We spoke to him, confidence and belief whether you're 19 or 31. I'm not saying he's been outstanding, we talked to him and want him to tidy up a little bit and he understands that and understands the frustrations as well.
“But when they score goals, everything seems to flow and he feels better about himself. I'm delighted for Kieffer and Ty to get his goal. He's had a tough old go recently but there's something in him. He's worked hard physically to get him to where we want him to be and he's a handful. And he is going to be an asset to us.”
