Sheffield Wednesday are currently just three points ahead of the Championship drop zone following a mixed start to their 2024/25 season. The Owls have banked three wins and three draws so far but their five losses have set them back down the table and they’re in need of some positive results as we approach the end of the year.

Danny Rohl and his side have a huge opportunity to put some daylight between them and the bottom three on Friday, with bottom-of-the-table Portsmouth waiting for them at Fratton Park on Friday. New boys Pompey have struggled to find their feet in the Championship and had to wait until last weekend to earn their first win of the season.

Wednesday also struggled last season and narrowly avoided relegation by just three points. Rohl and co are eager not to see a similar pattern to their results this campaign but three unfortunate clubs must face the drop down to League One. But who is it going to be?

Using the latest relegation odds provided by bookmakers, we’ve listed all 24 teams and ranked them in order of their likelihood to be relegated next year. Take a look below at Sheffield Wednesday’s latest odds and how they compare to the rest of the Championship.