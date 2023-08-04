Is this how Sheffield Wednesday will fare upon their return to the Championship this season?

The new Championship is now just hours away as Sheffield Wednesday look to make a positive start to life back in the second tier of English football.

That dramatic day at Wembley when a late Josh Windass goal saw off Barnsley in the League One play-off final seems a lifetime ago after a summer of change at Hillsborough. Promotion-winning manager Darren Moore has departed and has been replaced by former Watford boss Xisco Munoz and he has started to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited.

The likes of Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby, Sporting Gijon full-back Pol Valentin and former Manchester United centre-back Di-Shon Bernard could be among a number of debutants when the new season gets underway with a home clash with recently relegated Southampton on Friday night.

But how could the Championship table look when the season comes to an end on the first weekend of May? The Star has fired up Football Manager to see how the world’s most popular managerial simulation predicts Wednesday will fare this season.

Is this how the Championship table could look come the end of the season?

Champions: Leicester City Points: 90

Promoted: Southampton Points: 83

Play-Offs: Middlesbrough (Promoted) Points: 82