And as reporters navigate the opening weeks of life with Xisco Munoz, there’s growing optimism here, there and everywhere that Sheffield Wednesday might just be OK after all.

The Spaniard speaks with an enthusiasm that is infectious, be that on topics of life, his past career or settling into Sheffield, but most brazenly when talking about football. He’s a coach-type manager, he puts his own enthusiasm onto the training ground and he’s a hard-worker, joking that he is only yet to find a palatable Spanish restaurant in the city because he has spent that last weeks bouncing to and from Middlewood Road.

He appears not to take himself too seriously - an important trait in the world of 24-hour scrutiny - something that was made apparent if not before when he ran through a series of Sheffield phrases on a podcast with Radio Sheffield’s Adam Oxley.

His Yorkshire accent needs a little work, to be fair.

But what’s clear is that he is open and engaging, an effective communicator despite a clear language barrier. Once or twice and perhaps a little exacerbated by the press conference taking place on Zoom, he had to ask Wednesday Head of Communications Trevor Braithwait to explain the query. Once it was clear, he invariably answered to the best of his ability.

It was joked that Spanish speaker Josh Windass is constantly on-hand to act as a translator.

It doesn’t seem likely he’ll discuss much in the way of injuries, preferring to keep that stuff under wraps as best possible. It’s a policy we expect will continue into the season.

And while he didn’t give a great deal away - only to suggest they were players on a list of possible transfer additions - he smiled widely when asked about Bambo Diaby and Anthony Musaba. The Star will be asking Xisco for a game of poker sometime soon.

Where he might fit that in to his schedule is anyone’s guess. It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the Owls boss and alongside an early stages implementation of his plans and a preseason tour to Spain, he and his coaching staff have had to find places to live. That’s sorted now - thanks in the main to Mrs Munoz, apparently - and there was a word of thanks to staff at the club for helping them along.

We were also given the opportunity to speak with Barry Bannan - who Xisco joyously descried as ‘El Capitano’ and clearly has a great deal of admiration.

He spoke of the need for patience in what his new manager was trying to implement but with excitement having achieved what had become something of an obsession - taking his club back to the Championship.

There were mentions of his need to adapt to a new set of instructions, of watching videos of the likes of Barcelona and Spain to get a better idea of what his manager wants from him. There’ll be more written on that fascinating conversation in the coming days.

He looked relaxed, at ease and ready for the challenge ahead. He even openly admitted he had enjoyed watching England win a few games - though he was talking about The Ashes and was quick to make clear he wasn’t supporting them.

But he’s clearly focused on the job at hand, starting with Southampton. If the last two matches the played on Sky were anything to go by, he smiled, we might well be in for a barn-burner.

The Star wrote a piece a couple of weeks back detailing the need for a boost in mood heading into the season opener this weekend, a need to lift the place.

With signings through the door and signings on the way, there’s a feeling that swell in mood is growing momentum.

Both admitted Southampton were a difficult prospect first up. With the aeroplane being built as it lifts off the runway, there won’t be many judgements made on Friday night.