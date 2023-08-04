Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that the Owls are ‘more ready’ to start the Championship season after a raft of new signings.

The Owls boss said during the club’s preseason camp in Spain that they were ‘not ready’ to get things underway in the second tier in what had been a quiet summer in terms of incoming, but things have ramped up since their arrival and they have since made a whole host of new additions to the side.

Wednesday are far from the finished article and many inside the camp have called for patience as the team get used to a new formation and style, but on the plus side their Spanish boss does feel like they’re making some good progress.

“Every day we’re more ready,” Xisco told The Star. “Every day the team is more of a team, and they’re understanding more my ideas. Also, I’m understanding more what things I can give for them. That’s every day.

“We need to work on clean sheets, because we conceded a goal in all of the preseason games, and we need to be stronger in those situations. Every day we try to build, and that’s perfect.

“We’ve had four weeks and you need time in these situations, and I’m sure we can do it.”