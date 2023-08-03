Sheffield Wednesday face Southampton on Thursday night, and to be honest nobody really knows how they’re going to line up...

We could sit here and lie to you, say that we’re expecting this, that or the other, but with Wednesday having gone from signing only Reece James going into the last couple of weeks to facing Southampton with seven new signings through the door it makes it difficult to really predict.

As things stand just two of the seven arrivals this summer have started a preseason fixture, Reece James and Juan Delgado, while the only other to have even featured is striker, Ashley Fletcher, following a late appearance in the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town. None of them could play, or quite a few could. The only one we know for sure that won’t is Bambo Diaby, because he’s suspended.

There are some mainstays that we think will start at Hillsborough, but with numerous players having played out of position, new signings having now got plenty of training sessions under their belt, and Russel Martin’s side being one of the biggest tests in the division, who really knows?

So here’s an XI we think *might* play against the Saints, but it could also be completely wrong...

1 . Cameron Dawson - GK Definitely deserves a shot at being number one, and is currently the only senior goalkeeper on board anyway.

2 . Dominic Iorfa - RB He's been one of the strongest performers for Wednesday throughout preseason, and is bound to start in some form. His pace could be useful at RB, but could just as easily start at CB. Paterson did well here in the final friendly.

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB The experienced defender was solid in the heart of defence against Luton, and his experience could be key for the Owls this season.

4 . Akin Famewo - CB Another strong performer over preseason, Famewo is itching to kick on for Wednesday this season. Played LB v Luton, but could return centrally if Xisco wants somebody with more games out wide in place.

