Into the unknown - A predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Southampton in season opener - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday face Southampton on Thursday night, and to be honest nobody really knows how they’re going to line up...
We could sit here and lie to you, say that we’re expecting this, that or the other, but with Wednesday having gone from signing only Reece James going into the last couple of weeks to facing Southampton with seven new signings through the door it makes it difficult to really predict.
As things stand just two of the seven arrivals this summer have started a preseason fixture, Reece James and Juan Delgado, while the only other to have even featured is striker, Ashley Fletcher, following a late appearance in the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town. None of them could play, or quite a few could. The only one we know for sure that won’t is Bambo Diaby, because he’s suspended.
There are some mainstays that we think will start at Hillsborough, but with numerous players having played out of position, new signings having now got plenty of training sessions under their belt, and Russel Martin’s side being one of the biggest tests in the division, who really knows?
So here’s an XI we think *might* play against the Saints, but it could also be completely wrong...