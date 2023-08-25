Sheffield Wednesday and ‘exciting’ attacker delighted after securing deal

Joey Phuthi says that it is a dream for him to have secured a first professional contract, and now he wants to prove himself at Sheffield Wednesday.

For a chunk of this summer it looked like the talented 18-year-old may be on his way out of the club, with Brentford sniffing around him and no contract signed after it was offered earlier in the summer.

On Friday, though, it was confirmed that he has penned his maiden deal at Hillsborough, and he says that he’s only going to ‘get better’ as a footballer now that things are wrapped up.

“I’m delighted to have everything sorted out,” the young attacker told the club’s website. “And I can’t wait to get back on the pitch and prove myself and show what I can do. I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life, to get my first professional deal and I can’t even put it into words.

“It goes quick and there’s a lot of highs and lows, it’s all worth it because today I’m so happy and excited. It means a lot to my mum and dad and they are really proud, and I’m happy they can have that feeling.

“I feel like I’m getting better and beating my man one on one, and I’m trying to add more and do anything to help the team.”

Meanwhile, the Owls’ academy manager, Steven Haslam, spoke of his joy at the news of Phuthi remaining at the club, saying, “I’m really pleased. Joey got involved in a couple of first team games in pre-season and fans saw what his strengths are, in his agility and ability to go past people.

“He can be an effective player and we’ll look to develop him further. He’s a player who gets you off your seat, he’s direct and positive, and someone who takes the eye as an exciting player.

“It’s a group he knows well in the Under-21s and it’s a well-balanced squad this year. There have been two positive performances so far and we’re delighted to get Joey involved.”