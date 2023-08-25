Sheffield Wednesday captaincy decision explained after U21 star is selected

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Sean Fusire, has been chosen as the club’s U21s captain for the 2023/24 campaign.

Fusire has had a busy summer for the Owls, playing a host of their preseason friendlies and making it onto the plane for their warm weather camp in Spain, and earlier this month he was called upon in the Carabao Cup win over Stockport County.

It remains to be seen how much more time he will get out on the field with the seniors under Xisco, however he will be playing a big part in Neil Thompson’s side as they look to have a steadier campaign this time out.

The 18-year-old has completed 90 minutes in both of their games so far, and was utilised in a couple of different positions on Tuesday as they fought from behind twice to get a 3-3 draw away at Cardiff City.

Thompson says that it was the academy graduate’s ‘maturity’ that guided his decision on the armband, and he doesn’t think that it will affect him too much going forward.

“I’ve put him down for captain this season,” he told The Star. “He’s shown a lot of maturity in his play, he takes things on board, leads by example on the pitch I think - and I don’t think that the burden of being captain will worry him.

“Sometimes it weights heavy on people, and I don’t think that it will on Sean.”

Fusire has played right back, right wing and central midfield for the seniors and U21s in recent weeks, and he spoke over the summer about his desire to try and make the step up this season if given the chance.