The Star reported recently that the 18-year-old was still in talks with the Owls over extended his stay at Hillsborough, despite reports of a spell training with the Bees over the summer, and now it has been confirmed that he has committed his future to the club with whom he has spent many years of his youth career.

Phuthi impressed during preseason in a couple of friendly encounters, most notably in the win over Chesterfield, however he was then not part of the preseason trip to Spain with many of his youth teammates and there were concerns that he may end up departing S6 this summer.

With that in mind the news of his first professional deal will come as a big boost for their academy ranks as he now looks to try and force his way up the ladder under Xisco.

The club said in a statement on Friday, “Young Owl Joey Phuthi has signed his first professional contract with the club... The pacey winger joined Wednesday as a 12-year-old and has risen through the ranks to play a key role in our Under-21 side.

“Having featured for the first team in pre-season friendlies against York and Chesterfield over the summer, the 18-year-old now commits his future to the Owls.”