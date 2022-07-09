Because there was something in the way Josh Windass picked up the ball from Reece James, from the split-second realisation that the pass he might have looked for wasn’t on, that spelt danger for Harrogate Town.

It took only half a backswing of his right foot and the ball went sailing into what the kids these days call the ‘top bins’ of the Harrogate net. The goalkeeper had no chance, the Wednesday supporters behind the goal purring. As a team’s first goal in pre-season goes, it wasn’t a bad one.

The thing is, it’s been missed. A little less than a year ago Windass pulled his hamstring to the point it needed surgery. Comebacks came and comebacks went and he was able to play in only 521 minutes of football last season – though he was able to squeeze four goals and two assists in that time.

The fact is that by the time the play-offs came around, Windass didn’t look fit. And they missed his movement and goal threat.

Heading into this season, the mystery of Argentinian transfer interest in the rearview mirror along with – hopefully – his injury woes, Sheffield Wednesday may well have a player to sit alongside the likes of Barry Bannan in the ‘there’s no way he’s a League One player’ camp.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass got his pre-season tally off and away at Harrogate Town. Pic: Steve Ellis

“It was alright wasn't it?” laughed Owls assistant boss Jamie Smith when asked about his goal, “Look, that's what Josh does. He's got that in his locker, that quality. It was a great little turn to start with and the finish is something he's got, he's got that quality.”

Asked whether a fully-fit Windass this season should be seen as a new signing, Smith said: “Look, he could be massive for us.

“We missed him last season, no doubt about that. When he did come back at the end of the season, his goals and stats were good for the time he did have. He'll be a big plus for us this season.”