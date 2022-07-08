Within a few moments the match already had more of a ‘proper match’ feel to it than the sleepy outing at Alfreton last weekend, with the home side’s Miles Welch-Hayes twice heading goalwards but for solid blocks.

At the other end, Reece James could have had a goal on his first Wednesday outing but failed to get a contact on Michael Smith’s cross. Josh Windass came close with a well-struck left foot shot moments later. More life in that three minutes than in the entirety of the last run-out.

And then the breakthrough. As if to atone from the direction of his first effort, Windass was given too much space 25 yards out, looked for a pass, couldn’t find one and so decided to park it into the top corner. A reminder, if it were needed, the difference he could have made last season. Wednesday off and underway.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Akin Famewo came through his debut with credit. Credit: Harrogate Town FC

When Barry Bannan pulled out a velvet cushion to deliver his next through-ball and find Michael Smith a minute or two later, it was clear there was an early-stages chasm growing between the two sides. Smith hit the post and Windass couldn’t direct it home. But the signs were there.

The new boys kicked the rust off nicely. Akin Famewo played at the centre of the back three and won some decent headers, Smith got a couple of shots away and David Stockdale seemed to have a hold over those in front of him.

Best of the fresh’uns was Reece James, playing at left wing-back, who got forward with regularity and looked a threat. On that showing, his battle for minutes with Marvin Johnson will be quite something.

Another Bannan through-ball – he played with the demeanour of a man carrying a pina colada – caught Harrogate out and Dennis Adeniran was brought down. Smith stroked home from the spot to claim his first Owls goal. All rosy in the North Yorkshire sunshine at half-time.

All but Stockdale out for the second 45, then, with Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan the sole newbies in the all-changed outfield 10.

George Byers burst from midfield much in the manner that he ended the last season doing to force Harrogate change stopper Mark Oxley into a smart save, before at the other end Jack Muldoon asked the same of Stockdale.

That couple of minutes summed-up an altogether more even-handed second half. The home side too had made a raft of changes at the break and the two sides largely cancelled one another out. Skipper-for-the-half Liam Palmer stopped a promising Harrogate move with a well-timed clearance. Wednesday were tested.

The half was played at a good pace and again the highly-rated Pierce Charles was brought on for Stockdale, the only downside of the evening being Callum Paterson’s exit for what looked like a head injury. Teenager Leojo Davidson replaced him.

A solid outing. Wednesday head for the sun in good fettle.

Sheffield Wednesday first half: Stockdale; Iorfa, Famewo, Galvin; J Hunt, Glover, Bannan, Adeniran, James; Windass, Smith