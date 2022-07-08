Josh Windass’ early stunner and an account-opening penalty by Michael Smith earned Wednesday a breezy win the day before they fly out to Portugal for a week-long pre-season training camp.

But the Owls were without two senior men in North Yorkshire, with Lee Gregory and new signing Will Vaulks sitting the match out.

Wednesday Second-in-command Smith said there was little to worry about in the case of Gregory, who is ‘coming through’ the affects of a sore throat.

The Star reported earlier this week that Wales international Vaulks was suffering from a muscular niggle, which Smith confirmed: “Will has some tightness in his quad. He’s coming to Portugal with us so he’ll be fine. He’ll be involved in everything we’re doing out there.

And there was a further concern during the run-out when Callum Paterson had to be taken off with a head injury. Again, Smith showed no cause for concern.

“Pato is fine,” he said. “He took a big whack and it looked a little bit dodgy for a little while there but he's in the dressing room and he’s talking.

“He seems to get involved in a few of those, they seem to follow him about a bit! But he’s in there and he’s fine.”

On the Harrogate win, the Wednesday assistant boss spoke with satisfaction.

He said: “It was another good game for us. We planned it again so that the boys would get 45 minutes each. They have all, luckily for us, come through unscathed. It was a good workout from us.

“It is always nice to get your front men on the scoresheet early in pre-season. It is good for them and we are really pleased for them.