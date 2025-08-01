'It's a disgrace': Sheffield Wednesday state of play discussed after recent bombshells - All Wednesday
People haven’t been paid on time - again - and there are more concerns over player walkouts. The North Stand has been closed down and the club is being slammed by MPs. Danny Röhl has left and Henrik Pedersen has come in, but nobody knows what kind of side the Dane will be able to put out against Leicester City next Sunday.
That’s if they play at all, with players opting to boycott a preseason friendly this weekend against Burnley on the back of the latest round of payment problems. It’s absolute carnage over at S6, and we spoke about all of it on the latest edition of All Wednesday.
You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as we’re joined by Alex Miller to discuss the latest goings on at Hillsborough - on and off the pitch.
Sheffield Wednesday are an omnishambles
