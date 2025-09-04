Sheffield Wednesday's true face of leadership and inspiration

Alan Biggs on Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen

Henrik Pedersen is the kind of bloke you’d want to work for, isn’t he? Which certainly can’t be said for the man who employs him.

The two faces of Sheffield Wednesday. One face encouraging and inspiring, the other face (not that you’re likely to see it), a source of endless angst and exasperation.

But on the field, in the dressing room and among the ranks of fans, Wednesday is a united club.

Huge credit there to the Dane who stepped up where many would have feared to tread. Made the point here a while back that he had the right personality for an unprecedented scenario like this.

Actually that doesn’t always come through in the soundbites. It’s because Pedersen is having to play a straight bat against questions that could explode in his face.

For instance, about the turmoil in the background, the protests against the owner, his employer.

The response has been a textbook forward defensive, neither stirring the agitation nor criticising fans.

You can’t be smiling when you’re taking the pin out of grenades all the time.

But I have enough knowledge of the 47-year-old, both personally and from mutual friends, to be aware that he is a very different character behind the scenes.

Open rather than guarded, expressive rather than serious. And with a very engaging sense of humour.

This is the encouraging, enthusiastic face the players will see, allowing that there has to be a sterner side to him.

He says they have a very open, honest relationship.

Consider also that he is working without coaches. Here you’d imagine strong, unofficial support from those staunch, hugely admired club men Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer.

Was it a difficult decision to accept the job of replacing Danny Rohl (when he’d been linked with high-profile positions elsewhere)? “For my head, yes,” he told me. “For my heart, no.”

Pedersen calls Hillsborough “my home, where I want to be.” And it’s certainly where supporters - and players - want him.

One point from four reasonably closely fought games, balanced by Carabao Cup heroics against Bolton and Leeds?

In all the circumstances, you’d have to say Pedersen is even more in credit.

