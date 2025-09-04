Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, is very keen to get new coaches on board to help his Owls project – with a Manchester City man on his radar.

Pedersen was named as Danny Röhl’s replacement at Hillsborough ahead of the 2025/26 season, but has been unable to put together a technical team due to the financial issues that currently surround the club.

Andy Holdsworth from the U21s and Giles Coke from the U18s have both stepped up in order to help out, with both being praised highly by the Owls boss, but the hope is that new faces can be brought in so that they can people aren’t being spread so thinly.

“We are very close,” he told the media last week. “But we know when things are between two clubs we know they can take a little bit of time. But I’m happy that we’ll soon be able to have some new staff. I hope we can present one or two guys soon…

“I’m searching for a goalkeeper coach, and if I can find an experienced one who has experience as a player and also in the Championship then it could be great. I’m also searching for an offensive coach and a defensive coach, and then I’ll see what is possible.”

One name believed to be on the list of potential recruits is City’s U21s assistant, Craig Mudd, who has also worked at Leeds United as he climbed his way up the coaching ladder. The former Rotherham United player was called upon by Pep Guardiola over the summer, alongside Ben Wilkinson, to help prepare the Cityzens for the Club World Cup.

Pedersen will be hoping to people through the door at Middlewood Road as soon as possible, however the current situation at Wednesday will certainly make things difficult. The hope will be that they may a breakthrough in time for when Championship football returns after the current international break.

