Ethan Horvath was the first, coming in as an emergency loan following a shoulder injury for Pierce Charles, and Harry Amass followed him through the door at the very last minute after the Owls got late permission from the English Football League to sign the Manchester United youngster on a temporary basis.

Wednesday aren’t at full strength as things stand, with Charles out for some weeks still after surgery and Di’Shon Bernard still not close to being back out on the field again. Meanwhile, a return date for Nathaniel Chalobah is not yet known, and a few others have been nursing bumps and bruises as well.

With all things considered, we tried to put together the best XI that Henrik Pedersen could field with everyone currently available, and it looks like this:

1 . Ethan Horvath - GK The number one spot is his until Pierce Charles comes back, that doesn't seem to be up for debate. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - RWB Valery and Palmer could interchange, potentially, with both having played as a right centre back or a right wingback. The Tunisian as RWB probably makes the most sense at this point. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Liam Palmer - RCB As previously mentioned, he could just as easily be a right wingback. Either way, you'd expect to see Palmer in the Owls XI however they set up. | UGC Photo Sales