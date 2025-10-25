Sheffield Wednesday entered administration for the first time in their history on Friday - but administrators are hoping for a swift sale.

Sky Sports pundit and co-commentator Don Goodman has said Sheffield Wednesday present a “golden opportunity” for prospective buyers after the club entered administration on Friday.

After more than ten years at the helm, Dejphon Chansiri relinquished his control of the club after filing for administration on Friday morning. The formal announcement arrived shortly after 12pm, meaning the Owls were automatically deducted 12 points by the English Football League.

Described as “one of the most bittersweet days” in the club’s history by the Wednesday Supporters’ Trust, news of Chansiri’s reign effectively coming to an end was celebrated by Wednesdayites, with the last few months bringing nothing but chaos and carnage for everyone associated with the club.

Now that Wednesday are in the hands of administrators, who are seemingly confident of a quick sale, EFL expert Goodman insists the Owls offer a prospective buyer the chance to lay their hands on a “massive football club”, insisting Friday marked a day Owls supporters got their club back.

Goodman told Sky Sports: "Yes, that's the overriding emotion, isn't it? It's bittersweet that it came to that... that they had to go through all that heartache to get their desire of getting the owner out of the football club and relinquishing charge of the football club.

"But it's almost like the day Sheffield Wednesday fans get their club back, and they have been craving this for a while.

Goodman: ‘Owls offer a golden opportunity’

"It is a shame the way the journey's ended because when he came through the door, Mr Chansiri, ten years ago, I thought he was quite ambitious and invested. They hit the woodwork, losing twice in the play-offs, getting very close to the Premier League, and you thought, 'Can they kick on?'

“It then all took a downward spiral, really, as the years rolled on. Ultimately, it didn't feel like he had the best interests of the football club at heart, certainly towards the end of his tenure.

"Now there is light at the end of the tunnel. There is still a little bit of work to be done, but it is a massive football club and some lucky investor is going to get a golden opportunity to take control of a really good football club."

Goodman added: "I have just listened to an interview from one of the administrators who was talking in terms of a couple of months (for a sale), which is reasonably quick in terms of takeovers of football clubs; they can drag on, as we have all experienced and seen in the past.

"The quicker they get Mr Wright or Mrs Wright through the door with their money to back the football club and give it an opportunity, the better for all concerned. I think the overriding emotion will be of a feel-good factor today.”