The new administrators at Sheffield Wednesday received contact from new prospective buyers within an hour of the club being placed in administration, The Star understands.

The management and sales process of the club was handed over to corporate restructuring specialists Begbies Traynor shortly before midday on Friday after threat of a HMRC winding-up order was among the pressures placed on failed former Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

The first hours saw the administrators waste no time in seeking to draw a line under the Chansiri era, with seats spelling out his name within the stadium torn out. After failing to engage in a successful sales process, the Thai will have no handling on club affairs or on how the club is moved to a new owner.

Begbies Traynor had had contact with interested parties even before administration was officially ratified and received further interest soon afterwards. The immediate focus of was placed on putting plans in place for this afternoon’s Hillsborough clash with Oxford United, with a reversal of the widely-acknowledged fan boycott organised by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust already have been proven successful. Around £75,000 was taken on day one after an appeal for fans to re-engage financially.

From Monday the work starts on securing new ownership, joint administrator Kris Wigfield told The Star.

“We’ve already had people contact us,” he said. “Next week we’ll start to engage with them properly and put a proper sales process in place. We’ll have to be satisfied that it’s a genuine party that can actually buy the club, but once they’ve got through preliminary checks, they’ll be given information, told how to go about it and we’ll start inviting offers.

“We’ll be marketing it so that it reaches everybody. There might be interested parties out there that aren’t aware of the situation yet, particularly people who aren’t based in the UK.”

In terms of the sales process going forward, Wigfield explained that by insolvency law, administrators are duty bound to secure the best deal possible for the club’s creditors and will not have any further say on selecting who comes in next. It has been suggested a sales process aimed at four to six weeks with a ratification process likely to take that time again.

The EFL vetting process around fit and proper persons is set to be tightened by the dawn of the Independent Football Regulator and Begbies Traynor will also take a close look at any prospective buyers to guard against distasteful owners. Wigfield, a Wednesday season ticket holder, is confident of a positive future for the club.

He said: “We vet them. We look at two things initially; can they pass the fit and proper persons test and if not, we’re not going to waste our time speaking with them. Secondly, can they satisfy us that they can make the club financially viable. From there it is about identifying the best offer possible. Our duty is to maximise realisations for creditors, so the best offer might not necessarily be the highest offer if it comes with conditions attached.

“It doesn’t mean it will be the best funded person, however it will be someone that we’re satisfied they can pass the fit and proper and that can prove they can make the club viable.”