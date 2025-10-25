Sheffield Wednesday predicted line-up vs Oxford as Bailey Cadamarteri recalled

By George Smith
Published 25th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to seal a return to winning ways when they face Oxford United at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to halt their three-game losing run when they welcome Oxford United to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls, who entered administration on Friday, effectively bringing an end to chairman Dejphon Chansiri’s reign, were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough in midweek, marking a third defeat on the spin.

Wednesday, who now find themselves on -6 as a result of having 12 points deducted for entering administration, will be going in search of their first home win of the season after the defeat to Middlesbrough marked a fifth defeat in their first six league outings at Hillsborough this term.

Here is how we think Wednesday could line up against the U’s:

