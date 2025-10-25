Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to seal a return to winning ways when they face Oxford United at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to halt their three-game losing run when they welcome Oxford United to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls, who entered administration on Friday, effectively bringing an end to chairman Dejphon Chansiri’s reign, were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough in midweek, marking a third defeat on the spin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, who now find themselves on -6 as a result of having 12 points deducted for entering administration, will be going in search of their first home win of the season after the defeat to Middlesbrough marked a fifth defeat in their first six league outings at Hillsborough this term.

Here is how we think Wednesday could line up against the U’s: