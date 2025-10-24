Sheffield Wednesday were officially placed in administration on Friday.

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has described the news of the Owls being put into administration as one of the “most bittersweet days” in the club’s history.

After the club filed to enter administration on Friday morning, confirmation arrived shortly after 12pm, confirming Wednesday had entered administration for the first time in their 158-year history.

Dejphon Chansiri has relinquished control of the Owls, meaning administrators Julian Pitts, Paul Stanley and Kris Wigfield, all of Begbies Traynor Group, will now oversee the running of the club. The decision has been made following a lot of back-and-forth between the Chansiri camp and the UK authorities over the last fortnight.

Chansiri, by name, still owns the club, but his reign has all but come to an end, marking a landmark moment in Wednesdayites’ fight to try and remove the Thai businessman.

A statement issued by the trust, who have led fan protests in recent months, said: “Today marks one of the most bittersweet days in our club’s proud 158-year history.

“Entering administration was the inevitable outcome of years of financial mismanagement, a lack of accountability, and repeated failures to engage credible buyers. Administration is not something to be celebrated. It needn’t have ended this way. But we are overjoyed to have Dejphon Chansiri out of our club for good.

“Administration represents a necessary turning point. With the club now totally out of Chansiri’s hands, this may be the first step to getting our Wednesday back. It closes an era defined by poor decisions and deep divisions, both on and off the pitch.

“Once Hillsborough is recovered from his ownership, Chansiri’s influence will finally be consigned to history, a regrettable chapter in Sheffield Wednesday’s long and storied history.

‘There is every reason for calm and optimism’

“We understand that this news will bring uncertainty and anxiety about what lies ahead. Yet there is every reason for calm optimism.

“The appointed administrators are highly experienced professionals, including one who has been a Sheffield Wednesday season ticket holder for decades. The Trust has already opened dialogue with them and will play a full part in safeguarding the long-term survival and sustainable future of our club.

“Now, more than ever, Wednesdayites must stand together, patient, proud, and focused on rebuilding a football club that truly represents Sheffield: honest, sustainable, and ambitious.

Dejphon Chansiri’s reign has come to an end. | Getty Images

“We have shown over the last few months the power of being organised and standing together as a set of supporters. We have shown that a football club is worth nothing without its fans.

“This has also shown the passion we can offer to new owners, if they can harness our support in the right way.

“The Trust expects a strong interest from prospective buyers. However, should a suitable sale not materialise, supporters can be assured that, for the last few months, we have been to develop a credible, fan-led takeover proposal. This ensures that even in the worst-case scenario, the threat of liquidation will not be an option.

“The Trust will continue to keep supporters fully informed and outline the practical steps every fan can take to help secure a brighter future for our club. Together, we will rebuild, stronger, fairer, and forever proud to be Wednesday.”