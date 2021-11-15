However, looking at things closely, Sheffield Wednesday have a lot of work still to do to keep up with the chasing pack in League One.

Of those ten games without defeat, four of them are wins. If those in blue and white are honest, just two of those wins are worth shouting about. The victories over Sunderland and Bolton were impressive both in terms of the opposition and the performances.

The other two came against Mansfield and Harrogate Town in the Papa John’s Trophy – a competition that Wednesday would really rather not be in.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan at the final whistle after the 1-1 draw with Gillingham Pic Steve Ellis

The remaining six matches – five of them in League One – were all drawn and many of those should have reaped all three points but for the conceding of late or sloppy goals. At the minute, Wednesday’s record screams mediocrity.

Looking at it positively, things could be much worse, but the Owls can’t continue to draw matches and expect to remain in touch with the play-off places, let alone the top two.

It’s a point that Moore is accepting of and while he’s happy to at least make his team ‘harder to beat’ – something that hasn’t been the case at Wednesday over the past few years – he realises that picking up three points on a more regular basis is actual cause for celebration.

And he’s set the team a challenge to push forward.

“To go into double figures [unbeaten], it's real momentum, it's an attitude,” said Moore.

"It's something we have worked on at the football club, to be harder to beat as a team to be more in games.

"If you stay in games you will have a chance to win it. That is a positive, but what we have to do is turn those draws into wins and if we can get some wins, it makes it more impressive in terms of what we are going from.