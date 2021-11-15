However, while the manager was able to welcome back into the Wednesday fold Massimo Luongo and George Byers recently, the added loss of Lee Gregory and Jack Hunt means that the squad that faced Gillingham on Saturday will likely have another run out for the trip to Devon.

There will almost certainly be changes to the line-up from the weekend with Luongo and Byers expected to play some part, while Dennis Adeniran who was on the bench on Saturday could also find himself as a starter this time around.

Massimo Luongo has returned to the matchday squad for Sheffield Wednesday recently.

Saido Berahino could also be given a starting berth up front with Callum Paterson looking like he was lacking sharpness when slotting back into attack against Gillingham having spent a period playing as a right wing-back of late.

There is also the portantial for Sylla Sow to come in, however all in all Moore has little leeway in terms of the team taht he can put out.

"It will be the same group of players,” the manager said. “We have Massimo and George back but it will be the same group of players again that we recycle again for Tuesday."