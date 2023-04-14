News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United & Sheffield Wednesday staggering attendances vs Portsmouth, Sunderland in Champ & L1 gallery

Here’s how crowds in Yorkshire compare against those across the country in the Championship and League 1.

By Toby Bryant
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST

There's an air of optimism around the city as both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday inch closer and closer to promotion. The Blades narrowly missed out on bouncing straight back up to the Premier League last term but now look favourite to secure that precious second automatic promotion spot in the Championship and to avoid play-off drama.

Paul Heckingbottom's side sit five points ahead of Luton Town in third place and also hold a game in hand to their favour. Sheffield Wednesday were founding members of the Premier League back in 1992 but haven't tasted those lofty heights since relegation in 2020.

However, as they sit pretty atop League 1 with just seven fixtures to go, things are heading in the right direction. No matter which league the Sheffield clubs find themselves in, the passion from supporters is unwavering.

The Star has crunched the average attendance data across the Championship and League 1 - below you can see how Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday rank in comparison with rivals.

Average attendance - 2,977

1. 48 - Accrington Stanley

Average attendance - 2,977 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance - 3,164

2. 47 - Forest Green Rovers

Average attendance - 3,164 Photo: Dan Istitene

Average attendance - 3,299

3. 46 - Burton Albion

Average attendance - 3,299 Photo: Clive Mason

Average attendance - 3,438

4. 45 - Fleetwood Town

Average attendance - 3,438

