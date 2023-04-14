It sounds like an excuse designed to soften supporters up if Sheffield United deliver a subdued performance. But as the Championship season draws to a close, and the battles for promotion and survival approach their climax, Paul Heckingbottom has explained why a team’s league position can be an inaccurate gauge of how matches will unfold at the fag end of a campaign.

Second in the table and five points clear of third place with a game in hand over their nearest rivals, most observers will make United strong favourites to beat a Cardiff City side which enters tomorrow’s game at Bramall Lane ranked 21st. Heckingbottom, however, is bracing himself for another difficult encounter as his side attempts to take another step towards sealing its top-flight return.

Referencing how the division’s bottom club Wigan Athletic proved obstinate opponents before being beaten 1-0 in South Yorkshire last week, the United manager told The Star: “It’s not that anyone tries harder now. If you look at the running stats, for example, no one goes further. You wouldn’t expect them to be significantly higher. But there is an edge to things. If you are fighting to go up or stay up, there’s a different edge and a different energy to your work. It doesn’t mean you are putting any more in than usual, but it just feels different. The dynamic is different and that’s why there can be surprises.”

George Baldock scored Sheffield United's winning goal at Cardiff City earlier this season: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

In order to prevent Sabri Lamounchi’s men springing one, United’s coaching staff have spent the past three days emphasising the importance of concentration and attention to detail. Despite making a positive start to the contest, those were both noticeable by their absence towards the end of United’s defeat by leaders Burnley on Easter Monday. Having kept Vincent Kompany’s side at arms length despite seeing goalkeeper Wes Foderingham sent-off before the break, two defensive errors eventually handed them victory only 72 hours after guaranteeing Turf Moor will be a Premier League stadium next term.

“There needs to be clarity in your decision making,” Heckingbottom continued. “That’s why it’s important, I believe, for us to acknowledge the situation we are in and embrace it. I think we need to be playing with an energy and freedom. If we don’t, if we tighten up, then for me we become less effective.”

Sabri Lamouchi brings his Cardiff City team to Bramall Lane: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Unlike mid-table Bristol City, who travel to South Yorkshire next week before United face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, Cardiff do not have the luxury of simply going for broke against Heckingbottom’s squad. But they will be encouraged by how tough Wigan made it for the 45-year-old and his players on Good Friday, after Iliman Ndiaye’s early strike had given United the advantage.

With Foderingham now suspended for their next two outings, Wales international Adam Davies will start between the posts while defender Max Lowe could return following illness.

“I don’t know the ins and outs at Cardiff,” said Heckingbottom, whose side triumphed 1-0 in the Welsh capital earlier this season. “A new manager has come in since then and, after going a little bit away from what they used to do, they can now put out a really physical team. They’re a little more direct and, if you look at their ‘keeper, 100 percent of his kicks go long.”