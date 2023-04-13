Sheffield United’s proposed and protracted takeover by Dozy Mmobuosi, which is still being scrutinised by the English Football League, will not cause a distraction behind the scenes, Paul Heckingbottom has insisted, because it has never been a subject of conversation in the dressing room.

Second in the Championship table and five points above third placed Luton Town with six matches of their season remaining, United’s off-the-pitch situation contrasts sharply with their performances on it as the club closes in on automatic promotion.

As The Star revealed last month, conversations between United’s current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Mmobuosi, a Nigerian fintech entrepreneur, are continuing while the EFL’s hierarchy studies the 43-year-old’s funding and business models.

Sheffield United are the subject of a takeover bid: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Having acknowledged the uncertainty means he is unable to action some of the plans he has devised - at least until the future at Bramall Lane becomes clearer - Heckingbottom last night dismissed claims that events at board level threaten to impact upon his squad’s results between now and the end of the season.

Confirming he has received “no updates” from Prince Abdullah or his associates, Heckingbottom nevertheless insisted: “It’s nothing to do with me and so, if I do look to get involved in it, it’s nothing but a waste of my time and energy. The same goes for everyone else here. It’s not a distraction because it’s got nothing to do with us.”

“It’s a distraction in that we have to answer questions on it,” Heckingbottom added. “But that’s as far as it goes, genuinely. I’m an employee. I don’t own the club and it’s not my money. So that’s it.”

The company Mmobuosi established, Tingo Inc, recently published its latest set of financial results following an audit by a US based branch of Deloitte. Although not directly designed to accelerate the process the EFL must complete before sanctioning a change of control involving one of its members, members of Mmobuosi’s inner circle believe the figures should lend further credence to his bid.

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United