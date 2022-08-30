Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield United winger Glyn Hodges, who made nearly 200 appearances for the Blades between 1991 and 1995, is the Bantams’ assistant manager and will be hoping his League Two side are able to spring an upset as Wednesday come to town for the opening match of this season’s Papa Johns Trophy.

Title-chasing Bradford have had a so-so start to the season, winning twice, drawing twice and losing twice with a largely new-look side.

Glyn Hodges, left, is the new assistant manager at Bradford City following Mark Hughes's appointment, right. Picture: Bradford City AFC

Former Owls academy prospect Vadaine Oliver could well feature for Bradford, who are captained by ex-Rotherham United man Richie Smallwood.

The links between the two sides are numerous. Moore, Wayne Jacobs and Josh Windass’ father Dean played in the Bradford side that achieved promotion to the Premier League back in 1999.

It was a shock that Moore was let go that summer by Paul Jewell – one of his predecessors as Wednesday manager – to be replaced by, ironically, a Wednesday academy graduate.

“They’d recruited in David Wetherall to replace me to play at Premier League level,” Moore said.

“I wanted to stay on there and continue but I understand football and it meant I had to leave Bradford to pursue a Premier League career.

“When I joined Bradford we were just a step away from the Premier League and I felt the move to Portsmouth was the same. While it didn’t happen at Portsmouth it did happen at West Brom.

“I had a wonderful time there, we achieved a great promotion there. It was a wonderful group of players and we got good success there. We still talk about it now, that class of ‘99.”

Moore admitted his Bradford exit came as something of a shock to him but harbours no ill-feeling toward the club for which he played 62 league matches.

“It was a surprise,” Moore said. “The dream was to play in the Premier League.

“But I’m grateful in that it continued of my strong character. I wanted to go out and play football.