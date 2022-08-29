Last-ditch offer derailed Sheffield Wednesday transfer as attacker makes 11th hour change
Sylla Sow is leaving Sheffield Wednesday for the Netherlands – just not for the club that was originally expected.
It was confirmed over the weekend that the 26-year-old was on his way to De Graafschap in the Dutch Eerste Divisie, with his new club and the Owls both announcing that a switch had been agreed – Wednesday said that it was based on an ‘undisclosed fee’.
Things were thrown into confusion on Monday, however, with the media in Sow’s home nation saying that he was no longer going to be joining De Graafschap, and would instead be heading to the top-flight with Go Ahead Eagles instead.
The Star understands that, after terms had been agreed with Superboeren, the Eredivisie outfit came on board with a late bid to Wednesday, which was also accepted by the Owls – leaving Sow to pick which club he would rather go to.
While there has been no confirmation yet regarding the attacker’s switch to Deventer, De Graafschap’s technical director, Peter Bijvelds, has criticised the player for his decision publicly.
The terms of agreement between Wednesday and the clubs remains unknown at this point, but it is understood that he was not released from the final year of his Owls contract and therefore either a transfer fee and/or future clauses were agreed.
Sow played 90 minutes for the Owls last week as they beat Rochdale 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, which ultimately turned out to be his last game in a Wednesday shirt before his departure back to the Netherlands.