Could Sheffield Wednesday new boy be a contender for best bit of business this summer?
Hidden amongst the controversy of the Rotherham United double smash and grab, the Mallik Wilks saga and the signing of David Stockdale was a bit of Sheffield Wednesday business perhaps overlooked by some.
Tyreeq Bakinson was the club’s eighth signing of the summer and arrived for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City – a fee reported to have been of just five figures.
At the age of just 23, the Luton Town youth product has breezed into the Owls side exuding huge confidence, threading the club’s midfield together in three consecutive starts in League One football.
The battle for minutes in that Wednesday midfield is fierce – Bakinson is wrestling Barry Bannan, George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Will Vaulks and Dennis Adeniran for ascendancy in the midfield three – and the youngster has done himself no harm at all in the embryonic stages of his Owls career.
His age means his signing provides potential sell-on value to the club and for that fee, the early signs are that he could have been a major find by the Owls recruitment team and Darren Moore, who on Saturday afternoon revealed to The Star he has had his eye on Bakinson since he was manager at West Bromwich Albion.
And the Owls boss has absolutely no doubt there is much more to come from the midfielder.
“I think that’s a really great bit of business for us,” Moore said. “And the thing is, he’s nowhere near where I’ve seen him. I’ve seen where he can be.
“He’s a player I was chasing three years ago so to get him now at this stage and with what he want to do here, I’m really pleased.
“You’ve seen flashes of what he can do but I don’t think he’s anywhere near to the level of what he is. It just goes to show the potential that he has.
“He’s got wonderful size, he’s got beautiful soft feet and an understanding of the game. His positional sense is good in both boxes and I’m really pleased to have him on board.”
Moore is expected to shuffle his pack again for the Papa Johns Trophy trip to Bradford City on Tuesday, but Bakinson could well keep his place in the side for the visit of Barnsley next weekend.