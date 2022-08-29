Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were reports earlier in the summer that a host of clubs from both the Championship and League One were interested in the 34-year-old striker, with his former club, Derby County, still big fans of his.

The Rams are no longer under an embargo after the situation regarding their ownership was sorted out, and The Star understands that they may be considering a late approach for Gregory in an attempt to bring him back to Pride Park. Others are also interested.

It’s unlikely that Wednesday would consider any move for last season’s top scorer given his importance to Darren Moore’s side, but it may be that their resolve is tested by Derby – however, though no longer embargoed, they cannot pay transfer fees and would need to find a way around that.

Gregory has one year left on his current deal at Hillsborough, and will be out of contract next summer, but has featured in all but one of Wednesday’s League One games so far this season, and got off the mark over the weekend in the 5-0 win over Forest Green Rovers.

As previously reported, the attacker is happy playing football back in his home city and has no desire to leave, but that doesn’t mean that Derby won’t try and test the water anyway.

Moore said on Saturday that they had had enquiries over various ‘important’ players at the club, but insisted that they have no intention of splitting up the squad if they can help it.