The Owls secured a vital 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, a win that got them back to winning ways after a tough run of games for the German and his side. The game started with Wednesday utilising a back four but ended with a back five, and there were plenty of tweaks in-between along the way as victory was secured.

With injuries, unavailabilities and an eye on the big game against Sheffield United in a few days’ time, Röhl has some decisions to make about who lines up at Carrow Road, and it’s going to be very interesting to see what he goes with. There are certainly some tough calls on his agenda.

What do you think to this potential XI for the Owls?

1 . James Beadle - GK He didn't have too much to do against Plymouth, but did well when he was called upon. He'll always start as long as he's fit and available. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Dominic Iorfa - RB There are some question marks on this one, not because of his last performance, but whether they want to risk another start in quick succession after his injury. Could just as easily be Pol Valentin, too. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB Ihiekwe was a commanding presence last time out, and has been a really strong option for the Owls since being recalled by Danny Röhl. | UGC Photo Sales