There was some early festive cheer on both sides of the Steel City as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both claimed hard earned wins on Saturday afternoon.

For the Blades, a second-half double from Kieffer Moore was enough to earn a 2-0 win at struggling Cardiff City and ensure Chris Wilder’s are the Championship’s Christmas number one after losing just two of their 22 league games so far this season.

Wednesday continued to move on from what had been a slow start to the season and are now firmly in contention for a play-off place after Josh Windass and Callum Paterson both scored in their 2-0 home win against Stoke City and left their side just three points shy of the top six.