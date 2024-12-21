Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prince Abdullah drops clearest Sheffield United takeover hint to date with message after Cardiff City win

Prince Abdullah has dropped possibly his biggest hint yet that the ongoing Sheffield United takeover saga is nearing a conclusion after victory at Cardiff City guaranteed the Blades will be top of the Championship table going into Christmas. Two goals from Kieffer Moore sealed three more precious points on the road this season.

Off the field an American consortium led by businessmen Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy are closing in on a deal to buy the Blades from the Prince, who has been involved at Bramall Lane for over a decade now having first come on board as Kevin McCabe’s co-owner back in 2013. Since then a remarkable ride has seen them twice promoted to the Premier League, with a third very much possible after their stunning start to the season.

If that does happen it may do so under new ownership, with Rosen and Eltoukhy’s COH Sports group keen to take charge of the Blades ahead of the January transfer window as they look to support manager Chris Wilder’s transfer vision. The Saudi royal has maintained his silence throughout the takeover saga but a post on social media this evening made some supporters even more convinced that a change of control may be imminent.

Alongside an image of the Championship table going into Christmas, the Prince posted: “All Sheffield United wins mean a lot to me, and they always will, but this one is a bit special. UTB.”