Sheff Wed and Sheff Utd outstanding attendances vs Leeds, Everton, Wolves & other Champ and PL sides

How does Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s crowds compare to their rivals in the Premier League and Championship?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 18th Oct 2023, 18:33 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 18:40 BST

The glory of promotion may seem a long time ago for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday supporters - but even their club’s respective troubles have not prevented them showing yet more remarkable backing.

The Blades returned to the Premier League last season and they have struggled to adapt to life back in the top tier after failing to win any of their eight league fixtures during the opening two months of the campaign. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are sat bottom of the table and face a daunting double-header against Manchester United and Arsenal over the next ten days.

Wednesday have endured similar struggles after promotion as the Owls sit bottom of the Championship and they are without a win in their first 11 games in the second tier. New manager Danny Rohl will hope to rectify that statistics when he takes charge of his first game at Watford on Saturday.

Despite their struggles, both Sheffield clubs have enjoyed outstanding support so far - but how do their average attendances compare to their Premier League and Championship rivals?

Average attendance: 10,783

1. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,783 Photo: Contributed

Average attendance: 10,843

2. Bournemouth

Average attendance: 10,843 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 10.886

3. Luton Town

Average attendance: 10.886 Photo: David Rogers

Average attendance: 15,642

4. Queens Park Rangers

Average attendance: 15,642 Photo: Getty Images

