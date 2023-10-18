Sheffield Wednesday player ratings so far this season as plenty score 5/10 and 6/10

Who has stood out for Sheffield Wednesday during a challenging start to the Championship season?

It would be safe to suggest it has not been the easiest of returns to the Championship football for Sheffield Wednesday.

Since securing promotion with a dramatic League One play-off final win over Barnsley earlier in the summer, the Owls have witnessed two managerial changes and have seen a whole host of new faces arrive at Hillsborough. There has been plenty of off-field discussion too as owner Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership continues to cause frustration and anger amongst the Wednesday faithful.

On the pitch, the return to the second tier is yet to garner its first win, with new manager Danny Rohl preparing to take charge of a side that have drawn three and lost eight of their 11 Championship fixtures so far this season and one that is propping up the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to Watford.