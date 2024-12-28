Boxing Day proved to be somewhat disappointing for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as both clubs failed to claim wins to boost their push for promotion into the Premier League.

The Blades are still set level on points with current leaders Leeds United but they will now head into Sunday’s home clash with West Bromwich Albion looking to bounce back from the rare Bramall Lane defeat they suffered against third placed Burnley on Thursday.

Wednesday could at least claim some positivity from their own Boxing Day game after they looked to be well on their way to a big defeat against fellow promotion contenders Middlesbrough. The hosts were three goals ahead by the half-hour mark thanks to a Finn Azaz brace and a Ben Doak strike - but Danny Rohl’s men bounced back to claim a point thanks to goals from Svante Ingelsson, Josh Windass and Yan Valery.