Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know as more than 30,000 pack into Burnley Boxing Day clash

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 27th Dec 2024, 17:59 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 18:43 GMT

Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know as more than 30,000 pack into Burnley Boxing Day clash

More than 30,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane as two Premier League hopefuls went toe-to-toe on Boxing Day, and it was Burnley who took the points with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United. Goals from Josh Brownhill and Zian Flemming were the first conceded by United goalkeeper Michael Cooper on home soil, and it was also the Blades’ first home defeat of the season.

January can't come quick enough for United as big issue highlighted

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some snaps of Unitedites cheering on their side - click through our latest fan gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise on the Bramall Lane terraces...

Sheffield United fan gallery v Burnley | PA

Sheffield United fan gallery v Burnley | Sportimage

Sheffield United fan gallery v Burnley | Sportimage

Sheffield United fan gallery v Burnley | Sportimage

