More than 30,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane as two Premier League hopefuls went toe-to-toe on Boxing Day, and it was Burnley who took the points with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United. Goals from Josh Brownhill and Zian Flemming were the first conceded by United goalkeeper Michael Cooper on home soil, and it was also the Blades’ first home defeat of the season.
As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some snaps of Unitedites cheering on their side - click through our latest fan gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise on the Bramall Lane terraces...
