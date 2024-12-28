Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are one of two clubs hoping to seal an imminent move to bring a talented Australian striker to the Championship, according to reports.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenage forward Thomas Waddingham has fast developed a reputation as one of the foremost talents in the A-League, bagging four goals in eight appearances this season for a struggling Brisbane Roar side while building a burgeoning career in the Socceroos’ youth set-up.

TalkSPORT have reported via their Australian reporter Alex Conrad that Wednesday are admirers of the 19-year-old and that they are battling Boro to seal a six-figure deal that is ‘poised to be completed in the early weeks of the January transfer window’. It is also reported that German giants Bayern Munich are admirers of Waddingham - though it’s said they are not pursuing a move at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With attributes likened to former Premier League striker Mark Viduka by the Aussie media, the Roar youngster has netted 15 times in 37 appearances in senior football down under.

The report comes ahead of an eagerly-anticipated transfer window for the Owls. Manager Danny Röhl has spoken openly about his ambition to bring ‘big impact’ players to the club in order to continue their progress towards the upper reaches of the Championship table. Wednesday are understood to be looking to strengthen a number of areas of their squad.

Hull City and Stoke City have previously been linked with interest in Waddingham along with Italian outfit Udinese. Speaking earlier this year, his manager Ruben Zadkovich expressed no surprise the young striker was attracting transfer speculation after the impact he had been able to make in the early months of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is generating interest from some big teams and it is warranted,” Zadkovich said. “We know we have a fantastic young man and fantastic young player on our hands but we have to be strategic with Tommy. My focus as a coach is to develop the player and that is what I have been working on the last few months. It is nice to see him take on that information and grow.

“Tommy's skillset is pretty unique. There are not many No.9s like him in the country. He can hold the ball up, link people in mid-third, he's very dynamic in the box and his movement is very subtle and clever. There are a lot of intricacies in the game.”