Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Svante Ingelsson, helped turn the game on its head as the Owls completed an insane turnaround against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

The 26-year-old was brought on at the break with Wednesday 3-0 down at the Riverside Stadium, and wasted no time in making an impact for the Owls as he got the first goal en route to the visitors getting a remarkable 3-3 draw against the odds.

It was a crazy game that saw the hosts have a man sent off and lose their goalkeeper to injury, but Danny Röhl won’t mind as he watched his side once again rescue a game having fallen behind in the first half.

Ingelsson’s role was a vital one as he stepped into the fold to change the game at half time, and he says that the timing of the goals that they got was crucial to coming away from Teesside with the spoils shared.

“It was a special game,” Ingelsson told Radio Sheffield. “Sometimes these types of games show up and we can be glad that we can take one point with us… I think when you’re down three goals you really need the first one to get the belief back, and it’s important that it comes early - and it did. Also with the second one we could take some ease and play our football. 3-3 came and it was very good… I think if we can come back from this we can come back from anything.

“First of all we had to stop the bleeding and I thought we did that very well, and it also helps a lot with the first goal, we could then stay more compact and get the second - which was very important. The last half hour we could maybe expect a little bit more, but I think we should be very happy with the point.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to Sunday’s match against Preston North End for their final game of 2024, and their Swedish midfielder will be hoping that he did enough against Boro to warrant a starting spot at Deepdale, and Röhl will certainly be left with decisions to make after the weekend’s perfect example of a game of two halves.