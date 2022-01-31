Saido Berahino’s Sheffield Wednesday future latest amid interest from elsewhere

But while The Star understands that clubs are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old, FIFA rules mean that even if a team was to make an offer for the forward – he isn’t eligible to play for another club having already turned out for Wednesday and Zulte-Waragem in Belgium this season.

There could be a potential loophole should a team who plays in a league with a different season calendar to England, however it’s thought that the former England international is keen to prove his worth for the Owls and repay the faith shown in him by Darren Moore when he brought him back to the UK.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berahino has played 15 times in League One for Wednesday so far this season, scoring once, but wasn’t part of the matchday squad over the weekend as Moore’s side secured a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town to get back to winning ways.

The ex-Stoke City man signed a one-year deal at Hillsborough when he signed over the summer, and will be eager to try and show what he’s capable of in the second half of the season in order to try and earn himself an extended spell at the club via the option that the Owls have.

Wednesday face Morecambe on Tuesday evening as they return to action at Hillsborough once again, and Berahino may be poised to return to the matchday squad after missing out against the Tractor Boys.