Wednesday needed a win after the collapse against Oxford United, and there were a couple of debutants thrown into the starting XI in an attempt to cut out the goals that cost them last time out.
Marvin Johnson’s early goal proved to be enough to claim all three points, but it should have been more as plenty of chances were spurned over the course of the game.
The Owls move up the table to eighth, leapfrogging today’s opponents.
Here's how we rated the Wednesday players...
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7
The Wednesday keeper didn't have too much to do, but what he did do he did well. Looked confident on the ball when it came back to him, and never looked in any real danger.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Harlee Dean - 8
Wednesday's latest was exactly what he needed to be on his Owls debut. Dominant, vocal, and where he needed to be at every opportunity. Won plenty in the air and was positionally very strong.
Photo: SWFC
3. Sam Hutchinson - 8
A strong showing from 'Hutch', who was everywhere at Hillsborough on Saturday. He got stuck in, intercepted plenty, and was a vital cog in what was pretty much a new-look back three.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Jordan Storey - 8
Like Dean and Hutchinson, Storey was solid at the back for Wednesday. There were a couple of slip-ups from him in the first half, but for the most part he was assured and confident in his play. Plenty to like about his debut.
Photo: SWFC