Brennan signed a new long-term deal at Hillsborough recently, committing his future to the club until 2024, and the 21-year-old is highly-rated at the club by both the youth setup and first team manager, Darren Moore.

But after the arrival of both Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean this month, it’s been made apparent that the Owls academy graduate will be restricted to limited game time over the second half of the season, and Wednesday are eager for him to play more senior minutes.

The Star understands that Brennan has now actively been made available for loan, with Moore saying this week that they have had enquiries over a potential exit this month before the window closes on Monday night.

But Moore has said that they’ll assess each option in terms of whether it’s best for Wednesday and the player, and at this point in time there has been no decision on whether – or where – the talented defender will go.

There is some hope that a League Two move could materialise for Brennan as he looks to continue his development, however the short period of time between now and 11pm on Monday could make that tough. Whereas a National League loan would not be bound by the window.

Brennan spent a short spell with Notts County earlier this season, and a switch back to the National League if it means getting 15+ senior games under his belt could be beneficial.