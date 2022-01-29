Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran may not play again this season.

The Owls midfielder has missed the last two games for the Owls after picking up another hamstring injury, and now he’s confirmed that he’s probably out for the rest of the season as he undergoes work on the ‘ongoing issue’.

He said in a tweet tonight, “Recovering from an operation to resolve and ongoing issue. Gutted that it looks like my season is over but I will be back stronger next season. The Wednesday fans have been absolutely amazing since I joined the club in the summer and I can’t wait to play at Hillsborough again.”