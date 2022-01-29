Sheffield Wednesday favourite Dennis Adeniran makes sad injury statement in honest Twitter post
Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite, Dennis Adeniran, has made a sad confirmation in a post on Twitter this evening.
The Owls midfielder has missed the last two games for the Owls after picking up another hamstring injury, and now he’s confirmed that he’s probably out for the rest of the season as he undergoes work on the ‘ongoing issue’.
He said in a tweet tonight, “Recovering from an operation to resolve and ongoing issue. Gutted that it looks like my season is over but I will be back stronger next season. The Wednesday fans have been absolutely amazing since I joined the club in the summer and I can’t wait to play at Hillsborough again.”
It remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be able to get back playing again before the campaign is out, but he’ll no doubt be cheering his side on from the sidelines as they hope to push for promotion before the campaign is over.