Saido Berahino scoops award after Sheffield Wednesday fans secure his victory

The 28-year-old was up against Daniel Udoh, Alfie May, George Hirst, Will Keane and Ryan Hardie for the award after his impressive performances last month, but Wednesdayites came through for him as he won 31% of the vote, a figure that ‘comfortably’ saw off the rest of his opponents.

Berahino scored four goals and got one assist in March, which took him into double figures (11) in terms of total contributions over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, with his hattrick hero performance against Cambridge United set to go down as one of the best days of the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former West Bromwich Albion man was given another start by Darren Moore after that win over Cambridge, however has been restricted to substitute appearances since then as the manager opted to instead start Nathaniel Mendez-Laing up top alongside Lee Gregory.

Now though, with the Owls having struggled to find their finishing boots, Berahino will be hoping that he gets the nod to start against MK Dons on Saturday afternoon as Wednesday look to try and consolidate their place in the League One Play-Off places going into the business end of the campaign.

Berahino’s win completed an award double for the Owls in March, with Barry Bannan having also scooped the EFL’s Player of the Month before recently being named among the nominees for the Player of the Season gong at the awards event coming up later this month.