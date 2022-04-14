The Owls skipper has been in fine form in 2021/22, turning in a number of impressive performances over the course of the campaign and getting 18 goals and assists in Wednesday colours along the way.

It was confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the 32-year-old would be up against Michael Smith of Rotherham United and MK Dons’ Scott Twine in his category, which is the only one that features an Owls player this year.

While Wednesday have won EFL awards in the past, since they began in 2006 an Owl is yet to win a Player of the Season gong.

Lee Bullen won the Good Sport Award in 2006, Mark Beevers landed the Championship Apprentice Award in 2008 and the PFA Player in the Community gong went to Read Johnson in 2014, while Marco Matias’ rocket against Leeds United was the Goal of the Season in 2016 and Will Trueman won the same award as Beevers last year.

Bannan and his teammates have five games to try and secure the highest possible finish in League One, and he’ll be hoping to end on a high as the club seek an immediate return to the Championship.

The winners of all the awards for 2021/22 will be confirmed on April 24th at the awards ceremony taking place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London – with the Owls having two games left to play after the evening’s events.