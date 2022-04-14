Absence of Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper explained as youngsters step up

Jackson, who joined the Owls from Huddersfield Town a few years ago, has risen through the ranks at Middlewood Road, and last season made eight appearances in their senior matchday squad while they were short of first team shot-stoppers.

The highly-rated 20-year-old signed a new deal at Hillsborough over the summer, and had a short spell on loan with Guisley in the National League North, however hasn’t been seen for some time in either the senior setup or U23s.

It’s thought that the talented goalkeeper has been dealing with a few injury niggles that have seen him miss a number of matches for the U23s, with the likes of Jack Hall and Pierce Charles benefitting from his absence as they stepped up a level from the U18s.

Meanwhile, Josh Render has been travelling with the first team as an extra goalkeeper in recent weeks, despite the fact that it has been confirmed that he will be leaving the club in July once his Owls deal comes to an end, and it remains to be seen when Jackson – who is sticking around next season – could get himself back out on the field.

Speaking when he signed his new deal back in August, the young stopper told the club’s official website of his joy, saying, “I’m delighted to get this contract signed, it’s a big step in the right direction for me. Looking back to last season, I was nowhere near the first team and Nicky Weaver gave me the opportunity to step up.

“I’m now taking that opportunity and all I want to do is impress the manager and hopefully I can make my debut soon. I’m enjoying working with the gaffer and Adriano Basso, it’s been a great experience to be around the first team more often and I’m just fully focused on doing my best in training every day.”

Luke Jackson has been missing for Sheffield Wednesday recently.

Jackson played twice for Guiseley in the NLN this season, keeping one clean sheet and conceding twice. He may well spend at least part of next season out on loan as well.