Darren Moore admitted a half-time dressing down of a second-string side failed to inspire a strong enough performance as Sheffield Wednesday bowed out of the FA Cup at Fleetwood Town.

With a hugely important league clash at Ipswich Town sitting in wait on Saturday, the Owls boss less shuffled his pack than brought in a new one, making 10 changes to the side that beat Plymouth Argyle to go top of the League One table just a few days ago.

While that four-month unbeaten league run remains, the run across all competitions was slain thanks to a Carlos Mendes Gomes header on the hour – the manner of which irked Moore no end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cod Army have become familiar foes to Wednesday – the fourth round replay was the two sides’ fourth meeting inside six weeks – and though they too made six changes, Scott Brown’s west coast outfit were the better side on the night and will now play Championship leaders Burnley in the fifth round.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

“I said at half-time that I wasn’t happy with them, the way we started the game,” said a clearly disappointed Moore. “We were lacklustre in our approach and they were more front-foot.

“We had a couple of goalmouth scares and obviously Stockers [David Stockdale] pulled off one or two good saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second half we got more into the game and started painting one or two pictures of our own. We had one or two half-chances in the second half I thought we could have done better with.”

Moore said he would have to review the manner of the goal his side conceded, admitting the nature of it was a particular kick in the gut.

“To lose the game in the manner we did – from a set-play – is hugely disappointing because it’s an area we have taken great pride in improving,” he continued.

“For the lad [Mendes Gomes] to get a header in the middle of the goal I’ll have to take a close look at that and see the roles and responsibilities of the team. To lose it like that was really disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the result tonight, we only have ourselves to blame.”

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad