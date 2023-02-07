Who is 17-year-old ‘fast-tracked’ Sheffield Wednesday debutant Sean Fusire?

Sheffield Wednesday have handed a senior debut to 17-year-old talent Sean Fusire ahead of this evening’s FA Cup fourth round replay tie at Fleetwood Town.

The lightning fast teenager is one of several changes to the side that went top of League One over the weekend as Darren Moore and his coaching staff allow one eye to rest on Saturday’s all-important league tie at third-placed Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Blessed with an ability to get up and down the pitch, the midfielder is one of the brightest lights in Andy Holdsowrth’s every-impressive academy side that has again punched above its weight in the FA Youth Cup this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield-born Fusire can play centrally or out wide in midfield and is expected to start as a right wing-back in the Fleetwood clash.

Sean Fusire signed a long-term deal at Sheffield Wednesday back in December. (Harriet Massey SWFC - @harrietmasseyphoto)

According to Wednesday’s club website the youngster is eligible to play for England and Zimbabwe and joined the club at just nine years old and signed professional terms with the club at the start of December.

Academy chief Steve Haslam said recently: “Sean has been with us for a long-time and he’s shown good development in the last 18 months since he became a scholar… He was fast-tracked into the U21s quite early and he’s shown he’s got further development to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls boss Moore has spoken a number of times about the desire to develop the club’s own players through the academy.

Speaking after the pro deal double signing of Fusire and midfield talent Rio Shipston – who is also at Fleetwood – Moore said: “I’ve made my point clear that we have to develop our own, and there needs to be a pathway.

“Those two have signed, we’re really pleased, and hopefully they’re two names we can mark down for the future.”

Fusire was born on May 31 2005 – two days after Wednesday’s famous League One play-off win over Hartlepool United at the Millennium Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad