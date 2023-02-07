Sheffield Wednesday were dumped out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 to Fleetwood Town in a tight affair at Highbury.
The Owls will now turn their focus back to League One - clearly their priority this season - with the game against Ipswich Town on Saturday a big opportunity to take another step closer to their promotion hopes.
Darren Moore made 10 changes for the clash, giving 17-year-old Sean Fusire his debut and leaving only Liam Palmer in the XI from the side that beat Plymouth Argyle, and you could tell. Wednesday lacked fluidity, and the hosts were good value for their victory.
Here’s how we rated the Owls players after a disappointing cold night in Fleetwood.
1. David Stockdale - 6
Got up well for some strong punches in the first half after being given a starting berth over Cameron Dawson - did his job well enough. Took the captain’s armband in the second half - couldn’t do too much about the winner.
Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Akin Famewo - 7
Started as left centre back, but moved centrally to try and nullify the threat of Promise Omochere. Was a strong performer in the opening half, so it was a shock to see him brought off at half time.
3. Liam Palmer - 5
The Owls vice captain moved to left centre back after Omochere made life difficult for him in the middle. Came off at half time, not a night that will live long in the memory.
4. Jack Hunt - 7
Not in his usual position as he was deployed as a right centre back, but he slotted into the role nicely. Made a vital touch in the opening minutes, and was tidy enough. Defender well on numerous occasions.